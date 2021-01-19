Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $264.69

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $264.69 and traded as low as $262.55. Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 58,745 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.72. The company has a market capitalization of £88.36 million and a P/E ratio of 64.42.

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

