BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 97,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,462. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.