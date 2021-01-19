Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:USA opened at GBX 337 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.30. Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 338 ($4.42).

In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) news, insider Tom Burnet bought 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69). Also, insider Graham Paterson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £41,850 ($54,677.29).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

