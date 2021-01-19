Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.59

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 361839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.