Bank of America Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Underperform

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Premier by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

