Barclays Raises Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $50.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 16,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

