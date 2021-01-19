Barclays Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.65) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.61 ($3.07).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

