BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

About BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

