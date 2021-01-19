BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.00

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 185.91 ($2.43), with a volume of 135858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.16.

In other BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) news, insider Justin Stebbing acquired 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

