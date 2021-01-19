BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. BCE comprises approximately 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of BCE worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 1,003,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,423. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

