Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $398,454.97 and approximately $4,030.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 252,553,594 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

