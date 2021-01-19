Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 – $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 – $499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.19 million.

NYSE BDC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

