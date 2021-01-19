Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and $9.23 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003505 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

