BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,956. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $944.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

