Benguet (OTCMKTS:BSTBF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Benguet Corporation (OTCMKTS:BSTBF) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

About Benguet (OTCMKTS:BSTBF)

Betsson AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, engages in the online gaming business primarily in the Nordic countries, Western Europe, Central and Easter Europe, Central Asia, and internationally. It offers poker, casino, sportsbook, Scratch cards, Bingo, and other games. The company serves its customers under Betsafe, Betsson, Casino DK, Casino Euro, Casino Winner, Europe-bet.com, Jackpot 247, Jalla Casino, Live Roulette, Loyal Casino, NordicBet, Norges Automaten, RaceBets, Star Casino, Supercasino.com, and Suomiarvat brand names.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Benguet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benguet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.