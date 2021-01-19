Berenberg Bank Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

ETR EVD opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 12 month high of €61.55 ($72.41). The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,138.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.