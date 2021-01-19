Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LNXSF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.