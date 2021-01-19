BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) (TSE:HNU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) (TSE:HNU) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 1,980,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,174,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.59.

