BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (HXU.TO) (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (HXU.TO) (TSE:HXU)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.35 and last traded at C$43.24. Approximately 4,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 57,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.27.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (HXU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (HXU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.