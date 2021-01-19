Bezant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,058.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $55,058.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

