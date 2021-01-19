Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BYLOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Big Yellow Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

