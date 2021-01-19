Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.12

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.12 and last traded at $132.12, with a volume of 57173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Bilibili by 10.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

