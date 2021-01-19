Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $6.47 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $802.20 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00063527 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

