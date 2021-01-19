Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.50. 25,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

