Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $352.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

BIIB traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 48.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $541,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

