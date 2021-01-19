Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

BHVN opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $73,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

