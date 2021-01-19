Bitcoin 2 Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.99 million and $751.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.