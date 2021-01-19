Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 13.8% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $133.93 million and $5.72 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

