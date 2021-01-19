Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $211.60 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $12.08 or 0.00034182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00283719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00082134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

