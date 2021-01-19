Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BKH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 17,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 278.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

