Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.45

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1525985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.94 million and a PE ratio of -21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

