Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.18. Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50.

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

