BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MUJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. 42,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,935. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.