BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 2,777 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.88. 69,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

