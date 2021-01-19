BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $18.93 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.44. 911,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

