BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $235.86. 44,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

