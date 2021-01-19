Blockpass Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $129,516.43 and $70.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.