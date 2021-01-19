Blockport (BPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Blockport is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

