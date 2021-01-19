Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,776.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $181,776.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Whale EXchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Whale EXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Whale EXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.