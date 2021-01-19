BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.23 and last traded at C$18.22. 41,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 90,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

