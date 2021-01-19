BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) Trading 0.9% Higher

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00. 25,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

