BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Down 0.9%

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $79.98. Approximately 20,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.

