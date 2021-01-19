Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,063 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Boise Cascade worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

