BOMB 24-Hour Volume Hits $137,405.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $781,903.14 and approximately $137,405.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.25 or 0.99977988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012631 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,664 coins and its circulating supply is 912,876 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

