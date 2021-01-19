Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.24

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 3512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
