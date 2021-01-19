BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 15,828,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,149,268. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 149,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. AlphaValue lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

