Brandywine Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 137 call options.
In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.
BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.
