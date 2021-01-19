BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

