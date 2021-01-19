Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,287 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. The stock had a trading volume of 329,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of -604.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

