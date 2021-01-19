Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

